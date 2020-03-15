HAYES, Virlyn E. 86, of Tampa, originally of Albany, GA, pas- sed away, March 7, 2020. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, not to mention loved by all that met him. He served his country for 26 years in the Airforce and retired as a Chief Master Sargent, but his greatest achievement was the difference he made in every life he touched. He is preceded in death by his son Anthony Hayes. Virlyn is survived by his wife of 43 years, Frances Lee Hayes; children, Michael Hayes, Terry Hayes, Vincent Hayes and Amanda Hayes. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17 from 6- 8m at Blount Curry Macdill, 605 S. Macdill Ave, Tampa. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 1 am at Blount Curry Macdill. He will be laid to rest with full military Honors at Florida National Cemetery at 2 pm. Please visit Virlyn's online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020