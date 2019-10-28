Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
Vivian Adkins Obituary
ADKINS, Vivian Lee "Vi" 68, of Melbourne; formerly of Clearwater, passed away on Oct., 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim Bush; two children, Carrie (Christopher), Tim (Nicole); father, Harvey; three siblings, Victoria (Randy), Rick (Susan), Jack (Carla); and three grandchildren, Gabriella, Rowan, and Kalina. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the funeral home will be visitation at 4 pm with service at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hispanic International Missions, Inc. For com- plete obituary, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 28, 2019
