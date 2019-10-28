|
ADKINS, Vivian Lee "Vi" 68, of Melbourne; formerly of Clearwater, passed away on Oct., 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim Bush; two children, Carrie (Christopher), Tim (Nicole); father, Harvey; three siblings, Victoria (Randy), Rick (Susan), Jack (Carla); and three grandchildren, Gabriella, Rowan, and Kalina. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the funeral home will be visitation at 4 pm with service at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hispanic International Missions, Inc. For com- plete obituary, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 28, 2019