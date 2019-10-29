Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Vivian C. "Boots" STANTON


1934 - 2019
Vivian C. "Boots" STANTON Obituary
of Clearwater, FL, passed away on October 25, 2019 at 85 years old. She was born in Milwaukee, WI to Viola and Lloyd Bagley on July 3, 1934. She moved to Florida in 1983 and worked as an RN for Directions for Mental Health. She has won numerous prizes for her hobbies of photography of birds and wildlife and also for her knitting and crocheting. She loved golf, especially with the Golden Girls. Survivors are four daughters, Cherie Masters, Linda Stojsavljevic, Charmaine Guss, and Michelle Friesen; grandson, Jeff Masters (Melissa); great-grandchidren, Bryce and Megan Masters; step-children, Kathleen Kass, Patrick and Jeff Stanton (Kari); also eight step-grandchildren; and many step-great-grandchildren. Her sweet little dog, Tammi will miss her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 2045 N. Hercules Ave., Clearwater, FL 33763. Funeral Service will be held at Curlew Hills at 1:00 p.m. on October 30, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 29, 2019
