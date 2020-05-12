DOLAND, Vivian It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Vivian Rose Doland, 85, on May 3, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Vivian, a resident of Brooksville, Florida, by way of Paterson, New Jersey and then Lehigh Acres, Florida, joins her husband, Kenneth Doland; and her youngest daughter, Laura Lydic, who are also at rest. She is survived by her oldest daughter, Donna Doland; and her grandchildren, Gregory Oosterhous, Brian Lydic, and Robert Lydic, Jr. She will be laid to rest at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HPH Hospice at https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/HPHGeneralDonation.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.