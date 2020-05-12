Vivian DOLAND
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOLAND, Vivian It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Vivian Rose Doland, 85, on May 3, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Vivian, a resident of Brooksville, Florida, by way of Paterson, New Jersey and then Lehigh Acres, Florida, joins her husband, Kenneth Doland; and her youngest daughter, Laura Lydic, who are also at rest. She is survived by her oldest daughter, Donna Doland; and her grandchildren, Gregory Oosterhous, Brian Lydic, and Robert Lydic, Jr. She will be laid to rest at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HPH Hospice at https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/HPHGeneralDonation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Service
01:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved