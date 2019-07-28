Vivian Elise Grace (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Elise Grace.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL
33617
(813)-988-9200
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Catholic Student Center at USF
Obituary
Send Flowers

GRACE, Vivian Elise

87, of Temple Terrace, FL passed Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Vivian was born Feb. 6, 1932 in New York, NY, the daughter of Fred and Alice Sandberg. She was pre-deceased by her elder sister and brother, Gladys Mann and Sandy Sandberg. Vivian worked many years in banking, enjoyed reading in her free time and volunteered for more than 25 years for Meals on Wheels. She regularly attended Mass at the Catholic Student Center at USF. She will be remembered by her loving husband of 48 years, Joseph G. Grace; her son, Kevin Rhatigan (Marianne); daughter, Robin Weesner (Gene); grandchildren, Nathan Rhatigan (Erin), Shane Rhatigan (Gina), Grace and Eric Weesner; and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Catholic Student Center at USF. Interment is at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vivian's memory to Meals on Wheels of Tampa, 550 W. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603 or by visiting www.mowtampa.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.