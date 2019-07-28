GRACE, Vivian Elise
87, of Temple Terrace, FL passed Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Vivian was born Feb. 6, 1932 in New York, NY, the daughter of Fred and Alice Sandberg. She was pre-deceased by her elder sister and brother, Gladys Mann and Sandy Sandberg. Vivian worked many years in banking, enjoyed reading in her free time and volunteered for more than 25 years for Meals on Wheels. She regularly attended Mass at the Catholic Student Center at USF. She will be remembered by her loving husband of 48 years, Joseph G. Grace; her son, Kevin Rhatigan (Marianne); daughter, Robin Weesner (Gene); grandchildren, Nathan Rhatigan (Erin), Shane Rhatigan (Gina), Grace and Eric Weesner; and three great-grandchildren. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Catholic Student Center at USF. Interment is at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vivian's memory to Meals on Wheels of Tampa, 550 W. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603 or by visiting www.mowtampa.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at
www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 28, 2019