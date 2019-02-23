Vivian Faye PISTOLE KARAS

Born in Plant City, FL, July 1 1926, passed in Laurel, MS, February 16, 2019. She is predeceased by parents, Marvin and Nellie Cain; husband, Robert Pistole Sr.; and great-granddaughter, Melissa Reid. She is survived by children, Olivia Samter, Robert Jr. (Sarah), and James; grandchildren, Missy (Frankie), Leigh (Scotty), Kasey (Bobby), Jamie (Melissa), Robert III (Jodi), Shirley (Candy), and Sally (Matt); great-grandchildren, Austin, Hayden (Caleb), Peyton (Kole), Chapman, Ellie, Haylie, Anna, Kendall, T.J., Beau, and Madison; great-great-grandchild, Tatum. Visitation will be 1 pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019, followed by service at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019
