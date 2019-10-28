|
|
68, of Melbourne; formerly of Clearwater, passed away on October 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim Bush; two children, Carrie (Christopher) and Tim (Nicole); father, Harvey; three siblings, Victoria (Randy), Rick (Susan), and Jack (Carla); and three grandchildren, Gabriella, Rowan, and Kalina. Wednesday, October 30 at the funeral home visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. with service at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hispanic International Missions, Inc. For a complete obituary, please visit online at: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 28, 2019