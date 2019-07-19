MARTIN, Vivian
was born September 14, 1931 and went to be with the Lord July 17, 2019. She was married for 63 years to the late Virgil Martin. Vivian is survived by her three sons, Bill and wife, Margie, Ken and wife, Chris, Charlie and wife, Robyn. "Gram" was so proud of her six grandchildren, Lindsey, Lauren, Katie, Lantz, Blair, and Reeves; and four great-grandchildren, Connor, Brie, Aden, and Landon. Services will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church Tampa at 302 W. Kennedy Blvd. with a luncheon to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to LifePath Hospice or a . The family expresses much appreciation to the staff of Allegro Hyde Park, Tampa General ICU, and LifePath Hospice. Please visit online guest book at:
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 19, 2019