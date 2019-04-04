Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Vivian (Morales) Schobert


1943 - 2019
Vivian (Morales) Schobert Obituary
SCHOBERT, Vivian

(Morales)

at the age of 75, passed away on March 30, 2019. She was born in Tampa, FL to the late Blanca F. Garcia. At age 7 she moved to Cuba and returned at age 27 with her young family. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Neal Schobert; father of her children, Frank L. Morales; and is survived by her three children, Alina (Dennis) Ragano, Marlene (Derek) Dobrowolski and Allan Morales ; grandchildren Kelsi Ragano and Dennis Ragano Jr. Vivian worked all her adult life (from the first week she arrived from Cuba until her retirement) for the State of Florida's Health Department and later with Children and Family Services. Special thanks to the Plum team at Hospice for your exceptional care and most importantly her live-in caregiver Julia who took such great care of her and truly loved her; we are forever grateful. A Visitation will be held from 10-11 am, on Saturday, April 6 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home in Tampa. A Graveside Service will follow at 12 pm, at Centro Espanol Memorial Park, 4601 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610.

Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019
