STANTON, Vivian C. "Boots" of Clearwater, FL, passed away on Oct. 25, 2019 at 85 years old. She was born in Milwaukee, Wi to Viola and Lloyd Bagley on July 3, 1934. Moved to Florida in 1983 She worked as an RN for Directions for Mental Health. She has won numerous prizes for her hobby's of photography of birds and wildlife and also for her knitting and crocheting. Loved golf, especially with the Golden Girls. Survivors are four daughters, Cherie Masters, Linda Stojsavljevic. Charmaine Guss, Michelle Friesen; grandson, Jeff Masters (Melissa); great- grandchidren, Bryce and Megan Masters; step-children, Kathleen Kass, Patrick and Jeff Stanton (Kari); also eight step-grand-children; many step-great-grandchildren. Her sweet little dog, Tammi will miss her. In lieu of flowers please donate to Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 2045 N. Hercules Ave., Clearwater, FL 33763. Funeral Service at Curlew Hills at 1 pm on Oct. 30, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 29, 2019