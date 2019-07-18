SVENSSON, Vivian



83, passed away quietly in her sleep on July 14, 2019. She was employed with New York Health and Hospitals for over 50 years. She loved playing her organ, playing slots at the casino, and was always doing crafts in her free time. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sven Erik Svensson; parents, Axel and Augusta Hallberg; her sisters, Ruthy, Helen, Anna, and Edith, and brother, Axel; and son-in-law, Charles Ballato. She is survived by her only child, Carol Rosa-Ballato; favorite niece and nephew, Artie and Millie Hallberg; her grand-nieces, Mayra, Dana, and Jessica; great-nephews, Lenny and Paul Halvorsen, great-great-nephews, Kyle and Michael; good friends, Sharon, Russell, Jeanine, Susan, Hamlin, and Valda; all her friends from her organ group and host of other friends both here in Florida and in New York, where she grew up. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



