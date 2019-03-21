TOTH, Vivian "Jeri"
|
87, passed away March 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving family. Friends will be received at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle (Our Lady's Chapel) Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12:30 pm, to mass time at 1:30 pm. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019