SINDEN, V.M. "Mack" 80, of Largo, Florida, passed January 3, 2020 at the home of his children in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Mack was born to Cecil Theodore and Ica Mae Sinden of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He moved to Florida in 1973 while stationed at Mac Dill AFB. He retired from USAF in 1979 and Florida Department of Agriculture in 2000. He was a Life member of Indian Rocks Beach #10094, American Legion Post #273, Madeira Beach, Holiday Isles Elks Lodge #1912 and Largo Moose Lodge #2205. Loving father to his children, Cindi and James Sinden. Mack was a best friend to his siblings, Bill Sinden (Peggy) who survive Mack and Peggy (L.B.) Butler who preceded him in death. Proud grandfather to Jennifer L. (Stephen) Gaines, S. Ashlee (Shaun) Ackerman, and Brittany R. Sinden; great-grandfather to Blake D. Gaines, Aaraleigh R. Sinden, A. Taylor Sinden, Landon B. Moore, Kelcie L. Sinden, Nathan J. Cash, Karter R. Ackerman, Noah C. Ackerman, Madison D. Sinden, Dylan M.W. Sinden, and Ryleigh R. Norris. He was a favorite uncle and loyal friend to many. He will be missed. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.smithfamilycares.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020