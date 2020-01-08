Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for V.M. SINDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SINDEN, V.M. "Mack" 80, of Largo, Florida, passed January 3, 2020 at the home of his children in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Mack was born to Cecil Theodore and Ica Mae Sinden of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He moved to Florida in 1973 while stationed at Mac Dill AFB. He retired from USAF in 1979 and Florida Department of Agriculture in 2000. He was a Life member of Indian Rocks Beach #10094, American Legion Post #273, Madeira Beach, Holiday Isles Elks Lodge #1912 and Largo Moose Lodge #2205. Loving father to his children, Cindi and James Sinden. Mack was a best friend to his siblings, Bill Sinden (Peggy) who survive Mack and Peggy (L.B.) Butler who preceded him in death. Proud grandfather to Jennifer L. (Stephen) Gaines, S. Ashlee (Shaun) Ackerman, and Brittany R. Sinden; great-grandfather to Blake D. Gaines, Aaraleigh R. Sinden, A. Taylor Sinden, Landon B. Moore, Kelcie L. Sinden, Nathan J. Cash, Karter R. Ackerman, Noah C. Ackerman, Madison D. Sinden, Dylan M.W. Sinden, and Ryleigh R. Norris. He was a favorite uncle and loyal friend to many. He will be missed. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home.

SINDEN, V.M. "Mack" 80, of Largo, Florida, passed January 3, 2020 at the home of his children in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Mack was born to Cecil Theodore and Ica Mae Sinden of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He moved to Florida in 1973 while stationed at Mac Dill AFB. He retired from USAF in 1979 and Florida Department of Agriculture in 2000. He was a Life member of Indian Rocks Beach #10094, American Legion Post #273, Madeira Beach, Holiday Isles Elks Lodge #1912 and Largo Moose Lodge #2205. Loving father to his children, Cindi and James Sinden. Mack was a best friend to his siblings, Bill Sinden (Peggy) who survive Mack and Peggy (L.B.) Butler who preceded him in death. Proud grandfather to Jennifer L. (Stephen) Gaines, S. Ashlee (Shaun) Ackerman, and Brittany R. Sinden; great-grandfather to Blake D. Gaines, Aaraleigh R. Sinden, A. Taylor Sinden, Landon B. Moore, Kelcie L. Sinden, Nathan J. Cash, Karter R. Ackerman, Noah C. Ackerman, Madison D. Sinden, Dylan M.W. Sinden, and Ryleigh R. Norris. He was a favorite uncle and loyal friend to many. He will be missed. Cremation arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.smithfamilycares.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.