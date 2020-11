Or Copy this URL to Share

WELDON, Vola M. 89, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on November 22, 2020. She is survived by four sons; daughter; three sisters; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 28, Smith Funeral Home Chapel with visitation 12 noon until service both at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



