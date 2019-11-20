|
CARR, W. Don born in St. Petersburg, Florida on October 24, 1935, passed away on November 14, 2019 after a long illness. A life-long resident of St. Petersburg, Don attended local public schools and the University of Florida. He started his career as a teller at Florida Federal Savings & Loan Association in 1957, and rose to the office of Senior Vice President. After retiring from banking, he joined Bankers Insurance Group, Savings and Loan Division as President. Throughout his life, Don was active in many civic and social organizations. He was a past president of the St. Petersburg Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Sertoma Club/Speech & Hearing Clinic. He served on the boards of the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Pinellas County and the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWIFTMUD). Don was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, The Squires Club, Lakewood Country Club and the Quarterback Club. A lifelong golf lover, Don was a past president of the Waynesville Country Club Men's Golf Association in Waynesville, NC. He and his wife, Amy have a summer home there and golfed as often as possible. He was predeceased by his parents, Durward and Grace Carr, and his son, John Frederick Carr. Don is survived by his loving wife, Amy Sun Carr; children, Don C. Carr (Kathleen) and Eden Elaine Carr; and brother, John D. Carr (Sarah Lonquist). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 22 at 1:30 pm, at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N, St. Petersburg. The family invites all to join for a reception at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, following the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019