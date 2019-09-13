CROSSON, Wade A. 60, of Tampa, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 9, 2019. He was born in Saginaw, MI. He loved do anything outdoors, being at the lake, camping and fishing. He is survived by his mother, Donna of Saginaw, MI; two daughters, Christina (David), Tiffany (Freedy); seven grandchildren, his brother, Daniel (Shelby); four sisters, Debbie (Mike), Kelly (Paul), Connie (Ron), Nicole (Todd). Our hearts are filled with sorrow and he will be greatly missed by many. Private Memorial will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019