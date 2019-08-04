PRITCHETT, Wade Bryan 88, passed away July 23, 2019 in Sun City Center, FL. Wade was born November 17, 1930 to Wade and Justa Maria (Abello) Pritchett Franklin. Wade was a Merchant Marine who began his career in 1947 as an Engine Room "Wiper" and rose to Chief Engineer during his 39 year career and more than 8,000 days at sea. Wade was married to Medna M. Barnes on June 10, 1968, who preceded him in death, as did his mother, Marie; stepfather, Lawton Franklin; and brothers, Ray and Doyle Wayne Franklin. Wade is survived by cousins and caregivers, Donald and Mary Abello and Mark Turner. Arrangements are under the artful care of Serenity Meadows Funeral Home Riverview, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019