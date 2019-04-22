Wallace BARBER

BARBER, Wallace

age 85, of Lakeland, Florida, born on June 4, 1933 in Chipley, entered into eternal rest on April 19, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War. He retired from Tampa Electric Company after 31 years. An avid antique car enthusiast, he loved to show his 1939 Pontiac sedan, which he restored himself. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, car shows, and camping. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Faye Barber; his son, Wally Barber Jr.; brother-in-law, Edgar Paul (Grace); and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S County Rd. 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Expressions of condolence may be left online at

HopewellFuneral.com

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2019
