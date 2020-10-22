BROWN, Wallace "Coach" 89, of Plant City, Florida, born April 7, 1931 in Opp, Alabama, entered into eternal rest October 19, 2020. He was a member of Turkey Creek First Baptist Church, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, and a retired educator and football/baseball coach primarily for Turkey Creek and Bloomingdale High Schools. He loved his family dearly, and enjoyed coaching, sports, and playing softball. He is survived by wife of 65 years, Wanda F. Brown; children, Ronda Riley (William) of Plant City, Lynn Roberts (Dean) of Mulberry, and Phillip Brown (Elizabeth) of Lithia; grandchildren, Jennifer Thomas, Douglas Riley, Travis Riley, Jay Roberts, Sydney Roberts, Brodie Brown, and Brooks Brown; and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 23, at 11 am at Turkey Creek First Baptist Church, 4915 W. Trapnell Road, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Graveside committal to follow at Turkey Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sun City Hospice House, c/o Chapters Health at chaptershealth.org/give/donate/
. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com