Wallace JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Wallace Howard 60, of St Petersburg, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born January 24, 1960 in St. Petersburg, FL to the late Josiah "Joe" and Julia Lee Johnson and he was raised in a Christian home. Wallace attended St Petersburg High. He was known as "Wally-O" and he loved to play his harmonica. He is survived by one brother, Harrie Jones Jr. (Jeanine) from Riverview, FL; four sisters, Julia Ann Lyons, Margie Johnson Smith, Athena Johnson Groom (Harold), and Shirlean Johnson all of St Petersburg, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 12-1 pm, at Woody's Funeral Home, 800 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Ave., Clearwater, FL, followed by a funeral service for the family only. Please adhere to the CDC guidelines. Woody's Funeral Service

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woody's Funeral Home
800 South Greenwood Avenue
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 443-5110
