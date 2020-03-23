Wallace MACDONALD

Obituary
MACDONALD, Wallace C. "Wally" 82, of St Petersburg, passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020. He is the son of the late Ethel and Clarence Macdonald. He was born in Braintree, MA and moved to Pinellas County in 1959. He worked as a Plant Operator; owned a Pet Shop; and worked at the Home Shopping Network prior to retiring. He loved coaching youth sports, reading, gardening, dancing, animals, hats, celebrating holidays, the Red Sox, and yard sales. He is survived by his five children, Lynne Herr, Glen Macdonald, Wendy Woods, Wally Jr. (Jennifer), and Amy Beeson. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who all brought him much joy. Gone but never forgotten, Rest in Peace Dad, all our love. A Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2020
