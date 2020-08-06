Wallace MESSER

MESSER, Wallace H. Sr. 77, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed Aug. 1, 2020 with his wife and loved ones by his side. He was born in Bonifay, FL on Aug. 21, 1942. Wallace lived the majority of his life in the greater Tampa Bay Area. He was a member of The Sheet Metal Local Union 15 for over 50 years. He is survived by wife, Bettie Messer; daughter, Tammy Harrington (Ed); and son, Wally Jr., two predeceased daughters, Dana and Bettina; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held, Aug. 8, at 7343 Chenkins Road, Zephyrhills at 1 pm.



