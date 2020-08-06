1/1
Wallace MESSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MESSER, Wallace H. Sr. 77, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed Aug. 1, 2020 with his wife and loved ones by his side. He was born in Bonifay, FL on Aug. 21, 1942. Wallace lived the majority of his life in the greater Tampa Bay Area. He was a member of The Sheet Metal Local Union 15 for over 50 years. He is survived by wife, Bettie Messer; daughter, Tammy Harrington (Ed); and son, Wally Jr., two predeceased daughters, Dana and Bettina; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held, Aug. 8, at 7343 Chenkins Road, Zephyrhills at 1 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved