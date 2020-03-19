Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace TYRE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TYRE, Master Sgt. Wallace Lee 88, a veteran of the United States Air Force, died peacefully in his sleep on March 16, 2020. A true patriot who loved his family and his country. He was cherished by his wife, Mary, who preceded him in death July 2019; and by his brother, Thurston Claude Tyre, The Sergeant Major of the United States Army. Wally was born July 15, 1931 to George Claude Tyre and Eula Thelma Pace in Sanford, Florida, a small waterfront town on the St. Johns river. He was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient, loving father and husband. He married Mary Ann Kenis in Sanford, Florida on October 21, 1950. An avid reader, there probably wasn't a war book he hadn't read or a historical video account of previous wars he hadn't watched. He was affectionately known by his friends and family as "Big Wally". His passion for fishing was unsurpassed as in total he spent literally years of his life on the lakes in Sanford and the bay waters of Tampa Bay. Big Wally was one of the original season ticket holders for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and never failed to watch a Ray's game on TV whenever or wherever they played. Wally is survived by his son, Mark Tyre and wife, Mari Tyre of Apollo Beach, FL; daughter, Dana Drago and partner, Charles Claud of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Malia Arecchi, Kai Drago, Nicole Tyre; and four great-grandchildren. A gravesite funeral service with Military Honors is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at the Sarasota Veterans Cemetery at 11:30 am. This will be a private burial for family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to the Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Road, Valrico, FL 33594.

TYRE, Master Sgt. Wallace Lee 88, a veteran of the United States Air Force, died peacefully in his sleep on March 16, 2020. A true patriot who loved his family and his country. He was cherished by his wife, Mary, who preceded him in death July 2019; and by his brother, Thurston Claude Tyre, The Sergeant Major of the United States Army. Wally was born July 15, 1931 to George Claude Tyre and Eula Thelma Pace in Sanford, Florida, a small waterfront town on the St. Johns river. He was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient, loving father and husband. He married Mary Ann Kenis in Sanford, Florida on October 21, 1950. An avid reader, there probably wasn't a war book he hadn't read or a historical video account of previous wars he hadn't watched. He was affectionately known by his friends and family as "Big Wally". His passion for fishing was unsurpassed as in total he spent literally years of his life on the lakes in Sanford and the bay waters of Tampa Bay. Big Wally was one of the original season ticket holders for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and never failed to watch a Ray's game on TV whenever or wherever they played. Wally is survived by his son, Mark Tyre and wife, Mari Tyre of Apollo Beach, FL; daughter, Dana Drago and partner, Charles Claud of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Malia Arecchi, Kai Drago, Nicole Tyre; and four great-grandchildren. A gravesite funeral service with Military Honors is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at the Sarasota Veterans Cemetery at 11:30 am. This will be a private burial for family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his name to the Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Road, Valrico, FL 33594. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close