passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at home under the care of Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fort Myers, July 14, 1926 and is survived by his wife, Regula; children, Walter, Ted, Lea, Beth, Andy, Reguli and their families. He served in the United States Marines and graduated from FSU where he was a founding member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. He retired from the FBI and then worked for many years for the The Florida Bar Association. He enjoyed sailing, traveling, camping, and hiking in the Swiss Alps. He was a wonderful husband and father and will be missed always. A memorial service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, 4 pm, at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019
