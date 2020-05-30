Walter BELL
BELL, Walter G. son of Walter W. Bell and Lorraine A. Bell, passed away May 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Bell; his three children, Walter Bell, Ellen Bell and Toby Manns. He is also survived by his three sisters, Nancy D'Amico (Mike), Dot Rokus and Sally Bell. He has six grand-daughters; and 12 great-grand-children. Walt was an amazing husband, father, pop-pop, brother, son, uncle and friend. He loved his family without end and raised two generations of children. If you were a lucky enough to know Walt for even a minute, I can guarantee he made you feel welcome, loved and cracked a joke to make you laugh.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
