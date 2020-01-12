BLANK, Walter Jr. 93, passed away peacefully at home December 31, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and moved to St. Petersburg in 1948 where he built his home and raised his family. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWll and the Army during the Korean war. He married in 1953 and moved his new bride, Dorothy to St. Petersburg. He was a Master Carpenter and General Contractor in both residential and commercial construction. His passion was family, friends, and the outdoors. Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy in 2005 he is survived by four children, Andy Blank of St. Petersburg, Susan Whiteman of St. Petersburg, Nancy Blank of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, and Sally Nealy of Blairsville Georgia; as well as five grandchildren, Ryan, Shane, and Taylor Blank and Brandi and Arron Whiteman and one great-grandchild, Walter Blank. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memorial service will be 11 am Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Brett Funeral Home. He will be buried with honors at Bay Pines Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice. www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 12 to Apr. 19, 2020