Walter BOOKER
BOOKER, Walter 81, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned June 6, 2020. He was the owner of Walter Booker Lawn Service and a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. He is survived by wife of 51 years, Irma L. Booker; three daughters, Stephanie Ward, Jennifer Booker (Dale Miller), Carla Bryant; three siblings; seven grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, June 13, Glad Tidings Assembly of God. Visitation is Friday, June 12, 4-7 pm, at: Smith Funeral Home/894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
1 entry
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
