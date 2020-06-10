Or Copy this URL to Share

BOOKER, Walter 81, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned June 6, 2020. He was the owner of Walter Booker Lawn Service and a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. He is survived by wife of 51 years, Irma L. Booker; three daughters, Stephanie Ward, Jennifer Booker (Dale Miller), Carla Bryant; three siblings; seven grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, June 13, Glad Tidings Assembly of God. Visitation is Friday, June 12, 4-7 pm, at: Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



