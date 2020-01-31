Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
CODDINGTON, Walter Sr. 95, of Largo, passed away peacefully January 28, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ, Dec. 27, 1924. He served in the U.S. Army, volunteer Fireman, milkman and Aeronautical machinist grinder at Honeywell. He was an avid Bowler and Roller Skater until the age of 94. He was married to Audrey, on the Bride and Groom TV reality show and a loving husband of 54 years. He is survived by his sisters, Gladys Sollfrey and Anna Schuler; daughters, Arlene Thompson and husband, John, Linda Cherven and husband, Dennis; one son, Walter Coddington Jr. and wife, Donna. He loved and adored his eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed but always remembered in our hearts. A visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, Saturday, February 1, 9:30-11am, with service 11 am, and committal service to follow. A celebration of life to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 31, 2020
