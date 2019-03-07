STREYCKMANS, Walter Earl
Jr., 69, passed away March 2, 2019 in Hudson, Florida. He was a dry wall finisher for over 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Laura; sons, Robert and Dane of Indiana; sister, Susan and her husband, Chuck and stepchildren, Gene and Melissa. Walter will be dearly missed by his loving family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019