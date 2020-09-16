Walter GAZDA

GAZDA, Walter S. "Wally" 97, of South Pasadena passed away on September 8, 2020 at Bay Pines Hospital under Hospice care. Born In Detroit, MI, Corporal Gazda served in the Army Air Corps outside London during WW II. Working as a B 17 mechanic, his base was bombed several times. He loved living in Florida and will be missed by his South Pasadena neighbors in Shore View as well as his niece, nephew, cousins and their families. Wally was an honored member of the American Legion and VFW. Rest in peace dear friend. Sorensen Funeral Home



