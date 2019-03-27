BULLOCK, Walter Harold Jr



65, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away suddenly while walking his beloved boxers on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born in San Antonio, TX, Walt was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War. He retired from the St. Petersburg Police Department. Walt is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna Dyer Bullock, and two beautiful daughters, Tiffany (companion, Timothy Lofgren) and Tricia Bullock (fiance, John Howe). "Gramps" cherished his time with his two precious granddaughters, Victoria and Katie.



He was preceded in death by his father, Walter H. Bullock and sister, Sandra Trottier. He is also survived by his mother, Beatrice Baker (Larry) and sisters, Linda Wodnick, of Elgin, SC, Wanda Mangum, of Lawrenceville, GA, and Penny Baker, of Raeford, NC, and brothers, Gary Bullock, of Guntersville, AL, Larry Bullock, of New York City, and Jeff Baker (Brandi), of Fayetteville, NC, who love him dearly and will always remember his infectious laugh and big heart. Additional family who will miss him dearly include several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the United States.



Walt's "park buddies" were an important part of his life. He cherished the time with them and we know they will miss him greatly. His family has comfort knowing that he is taking daily walks with his beloved Sheba, Shiloh, and Gracie.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28 from 5-7 at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N, St. Petersburg immediately followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Florida Boxer Rescue are preferred.



Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home



www.andersonmcqueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary