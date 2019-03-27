Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Harold Bullock

Obituary Condolences

Walter Harold Bullock Obituary
BULLOCK, Walter Harold Jr

65, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away suddenly while walking his beloved boxers on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born in San Antonio, TX, Walt was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War. He retired from the St. Petersburg Police Department. Walt is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Donna Dyer Bullock, and two beautiful daughters, Tiffany (companion, Timothy Lofgren) and Tricia Bullock (fiance, John Howe). "Gramps" cherished his time with his two precious granddaughters, Victoria and Katie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter H. Bullock and sister, Sandra Trottier. He is also survived by his mother, Beatrice Baker (Larry) and sisters, Linda Wodnick, of Elgin, SC, Wanda Mangum, of Lawrenceville, GA, and Penny Baker, of Raeford, NC, and brothers, Gary Bullock, of Guntersville, AL, Larry Bullock, of New York City, and Jeff Baker (Brandi), of Fayetteville, NC, who love him dearly and will always remember his infectious laugh and big heart. Additional family who will miss him dearly include several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends throughout the United States.

Walt's "park buddies" were an important part of his life. He cherished the time with them and we know they will miss him greatly. His family has comfort knowing that he is taking daily walks with his beloved Sheba, Shiloh, and Gracie.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28 from 5-7 at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N, St. Petersburg immediately followed by a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Florida Boxer Rescue are preferred.

Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home

www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now