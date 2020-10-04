Walter Huber

HUBER, Walter Marec "Mickey" 82, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away September 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Irvington, New Jersey and moved as a teenager to St. Petersburg. Upon graduating from high school, he went on to serve in the United States Navy in the Hospital Corp where he was an RN assisting in the surgical unit. In his service, he was on the U.S.S. Ross which allowed him to travel the world. While serving he met the mother of his children, Marylyn. Upon completing his service in the Navy, he moved back to St. Petersburg and started a family of four; Christian, Scott, Adrian and Janice Huber. Walter continued his passion within the medical field by joining his mother, Florence Huber, in the nursing home business. He went on to expand and develop the Huber Restorium which serviced the community in St. Petersburg for over 30 years with quality care being the number one priority. While building the Huber Restorium, he also served as the President of the Pinellas County Restaurant Association and was on the Board of The Kapok Tree. In addition, he was instrumental in establishing rules and regulations for nursing home care in the state of Florida. Upon retirement, Walter continued his passion for real estate. He purchased and restored properties into beautiful estates across Europe and the United States. In addition to his passion for real estate Walter was a wine and art aficionado and loved to share with family and good friends. Survivors include wife, Marie; brother, Erich; sister, Bonnie (Raymond) Hahn; three sons, Christian, Scott and Adrian; one daughter, Janice; four granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; in-laws Dr. and Mrs. Ed Truitt; and brother-in-law, Ed Truitt. A celebration service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 10:30 am, 5233 118th Avenue North, Clearwater, Florida, 33760. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com
