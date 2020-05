Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Walter's life story with friends and family

Share Walter's life story with friends and family

MABIE, Walter "Walt" 93, of Hernando, died May 1, 2020. Graveside Service Saturday, 1 pm, at Fountains Memorial. Visitation Friday, 4-6 pm, at: Chas. E. Davis



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store