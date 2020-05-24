Walter MAYHALL
1946 - 2020
MAYHALL, Walter Frank 73, of Riverview, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020. He was born in Tampa, on October 4, 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Riverview. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn Willis Mayhall for nearly 55 years; and father to two daughters, Suzy, (Mike Gay), and Tanya, (Sean Isaman); and leaves behind a loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, John; and his mother, Eleanor. He was a 1964 graduate of Brewster High School. He served four years in the Air Force as an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist before joining the International Brotherhood of Operating Engineers where he served 50 years in the Crane Industry. He was a kind hearted, giving, and humble man who was loved by many. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Riverview on Wednesday, May 27, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Riverview
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
