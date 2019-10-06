Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
MELODY, Walter H. Jr. "Corky", 62, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away October 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his Loving Family. He was born on April 6, 1957 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Walter and Freda (Slone ) Melody. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; three children; two sisters; four grandhildren; and his mother. He was predeceased by his father and a son. His Celebration of life will be October 8 at 1 pm at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. M.L.K. Street North.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
