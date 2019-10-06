|
MELODY, Walter H. Jr. "Corky", 62, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away October 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his Loving Family. He was born on April 6, 1957 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Walter and Freda (Slone ) Melody. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; three children; two sisters; four grandhildren; and his mother. He was predeceased by his father and a son. His Celebration of life will be October 8 at 1 pm at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. M.L.K. Street North.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019