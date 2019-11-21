MILEY, Walter Lee Sr. 64, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Nov. 13, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his sons, Walter Lee Miley Jr. and Antonio Gilbert; sisters, Joyce Harris (John), Ruby Bolden (Julious), and Rosa Miley King (Joseph); brother, Darryl Miley; four grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 23, 1:30 pm at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019