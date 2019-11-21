Walter MILEY

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Obituary
MILEY, Walter Lee Sr. 64, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Nov. 13, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his sons, Walter Lee Miley Jr. and Antonio Gilbert; sisters, Joyce Harris (John), Ruby Bolden (Julious), and Rosa Miley King (Joseph); brother, Darryl Miley; four grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 23, 1:30 pm at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019
