PERCY, Walter Irwin age 83, of Palm Harbor, passed away peacefully October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Percy; son, Alan Percy; daughter, Michelle (John ) La Corte; and five grandchildren. Walter graduated from Hillsboro High School and University of Tampa. He served in the U.S. Army. He was one of the founders of Harvey, Percy and Jones Insurance of Tampa. Later he was a Vice President at Acordia Insurance. He was an avid golfer and lover of his Florida Gators and Tampa Bay Bucs. Service will be held at Bethel Lutheran, Clearwater, FL, October 10, 11 am. Military funeral to follow at Bay Pines at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019