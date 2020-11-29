1/1
Walter SANDERSON
1930 - 2020
SANDERSON, Walter L. "Buzz" 90, of St. Petersburg, FL went to our Lord Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. He was born Sept. 15, 1930 in St. Louis, MO. Buzz joined the Coast Guard in 1951 and served during the Korean War. He loved the ocean, sunsets, and was an avid reader of military history, Egyptian and Roman history. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Buzz is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Virginia; grateful children, Beth Golden, Sue Corn, Kathy Ouzts and Jay Sanderson; loving brother, Jim; sister, Patsy; sons-in-law, Wayne Golden, Jay Corn and Steve Ouzts; grandchildren, Zak and wife, Ella, Grant, Cami, Hannah, Sam, Tyler, Bryce and Keyan. A Memorial Service will be held outdoors at 11:30 am, Friday, Dec. 4, at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
