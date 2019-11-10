UPMAN, Walter F. 100, of St. Petersburg, went home to be with the Lord Nov. 5, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 77 years, Juanita Upman; daughters, Janice Duran (Bert) and Julia Upman; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchil- dren. He was preceded in death by his son, Terrance F. Upman and grandson, Shawn T. Upman. Funeral services will be held at Sorensen Funeral Home, 3180 30th Avenue N. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 am, visitation at ten. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Child of Evangelism. SorensenFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019