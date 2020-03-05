WILLIAMS, Walter J. Jr. 70, of Sarasota, FL passed away February 23, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Bettye Mitchell; three daughters, Shameka, Chanteau and Barbara Williams; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Reche, Bobby and Donald Williams; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, March 7, 1 pm, with both services to be held at Church of Christ, 204 M.L. King Ave., Bradenton, FL. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020