Walter YORKMAN

YORKMAN, Walter G. 86, of New Port Richey, FL passed away surrounded by loving family Sept. 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Esther; children, Linda Campbell, William (Carrie) Yorkman, Maryann (John) Koliopoulos, Roger (Bonnie) Yorkman; grandchildren, Sarah (Gary), Elizabeth (Kurt), William, Robert (Angie), Bryan, Brad, John (Alex), Zachary, Stephanie (Austin), Paige, Savanah, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Trevor, Morgan, Colton, Olive, Pearl, Maple; siblings, Rosemary and Ronald, and many other family and friends. He was a retired crew leader from Exelon. A private celebration of life service was held. Walter's loving personality will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.