Waltraud FLAHERTY
FLAHERTY, Waltraud S. 86, of Palm Harbor passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born in Germany and moved to the US in 1959 with her husband. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Viola Hassinger and is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edward; sister, Sofie Hunt, her husband Harry; grandson, Robert Hassinger and his wife Betty; granddaughter, Christina Towne, her husband Bill; and great-grandchildren, Zoey and Gabriella Hassinger. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sylvanabbey.com for the family.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
7277961992
