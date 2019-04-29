UNSWORTH, Wanda Carol
62, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019. Born July 23, 1956 in Tampa, FL to Charles Shirley and Floella Aldridge. She later married Robert Unsworth and shared many loving years together raising their three children. Wanda enjoyed helping others, her life's passion was caring for the elderly and children with disabilities. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, crafting and yard sales. Wanda will be deeply missed by her children, Chris, Alana and Kevin; her grandchildren, Victoria, Kayla, Chris Jr. and Elizabeth; her siblings, Glenn and Linda. Wanda was loved whole-heartedly by her entire family and this world will not be the same without her. Wanda was laid to rest beside her mother at the Garden of Memories. Our hearts are comforted knowing grandma was there to embrace her in heaven. A Celebration of Life will be held in remembrance.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 29, 2019