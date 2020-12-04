GUYTON-CAVALIER, Wanda Lee Gayle Our beloved mother passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2020. Born March 15, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio and moved to Florida in early 1960s. She married Elbert Blue (prede-ceased) and second husband, Frank Guyton (prede-ceased) who she will be laid to rest beside. Surviving are daughters, Pamela Hartford, Cynthia Sastre, and Tracy Clark, their spouses and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by daughter, Susan; favorite niece Mindy Newby. She retired from Publix after 20 years of service to stay home and enjoy time with her family. A service will be held at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL, 33774 Sunday, December 6, at 2 pm. SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com