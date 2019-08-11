Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda HANSELMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANSELMAN, Wanda Jean (Riley) loving family was with Jean when she peacefully passed July 25, 2019. Born 84 years ago in Marion, Ohio, Jean lived the first half of her life in Andrews and Ft. Wayne, IN. Her family moved to Florida in the mid-1980s. Cherishing her memory are her daughter, Amy Crockenburg; her son, Mark Hanselman (Lisa); sister, Allyson Stinson; and brother, Roger Cole (Rita). She was also loved by grandchildren, David, Noah, and Daniel Hanselman and Zac, Tyler, Katie, and Kalia Crockenburg. Jean loved old movies, contemporary music, and had a sense of humor. She recently told a family member, "quit trying to be funny, and just be funny." That has become a family joke. The family requests donations be made in Jean's memory to Suncoast Hospice or to any favorite charity.

