LOVE, Wanda K. 63, of Seffner, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She is preceded by her parents, Ralph and Doris Knight of Seffner. Wanda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Ernest O. "Buddy" Love Jr.; sons, Jason and Matt (Kim); daughter, Kelly; sister, Brenda; her six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Pastor Lonnie Stewart will preside over the funeral service celebrating her life on Wednesday, March 18, at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020