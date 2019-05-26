YOUNG, Wanda Rae (Rogers)



92, of Tampa, peacefully passed away at home in the care of LifePath Hospice May 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald J. (Rog) of Tampa; and their daughter, Kelly of Tampa; three sisters, Jane Blanchard of Tampa, Marian Prater of Lutz and Patsy Pauley of Tampa. She was loved and admired by all who knew her. She was quite the force. Born in Hammond, IN she had resided mainly in Tampa since early childhood, graduating from Hillsborough High School in 1945. She worked for O Falk's department store in administrative duties until her marriage in 1952. She then actively participated in her husband's Air Force career as helpmate, homemaker and mother to daughter, Kelly. From 1974 until 2011 she and her husband resided in Temple Terrace, FL and then Concordia Village (formerly John Knox Village) until passing. For many years she was a dedicated and very active volunteer (Gray Lady) at many Air Force bases. After her husband's retirement, she was a Docent/Volunteer at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo (now Zoo Tampa) for over 20 years. Per her request no memorial service will be held. Cremation is through. Adams-Jennings Funeral Home in Tampa.



