Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
1930 - 2019
SIRMONS, Wanda J. died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born on June 7, 1930 in Bryson, TN. Wanda was married to the late Kenneth Bert on May 7, 1951 and then was married to the late Alvin Wallace Sirmons on June 24, 1995. In addition, she was preceded in death by her parents, William C. and Vesta V. Hensley; brother, Carl Hensley; sisters, Mabel Peters , Mary Bellestri and Ruby Meyers. She is survived by her brothers, Orville and James Hensley; sisters, Norma Frank and Patricia Sibley and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, October 1 at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. North from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice North Pinellas, 164 West Lake Rd. Palm Harbor, FL 34684.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 30, 2019
