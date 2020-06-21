Wanda Summers
SUMMERS, Wanda M. 91, of Tampa, FL passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 17, 2020. Visitation, Funeral, and graveside services will be held Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020 starting at 3 pm. This remembrance of her life will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens with Pastor Tanner White of Hillsborough United Methodist Church officiating. Wanda was born June 7, 1929 in rural Marshall County, AL and moved to Tampa in 1959. She was beautiful inside and out, a wonderful mother and grandmother, known for her feisty personality and she loved to laugh. Wanda is predeceased by her husband, James; father, Dudley; mother, Jewel; and brother James. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Lynn; two grandchildren, Amanda and Jordan; her sister, Sara, and many nieces and nephews. Sunset Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
8139862402
