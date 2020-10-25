Ward FISHER

FISHER, Ward Howard 99, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 11, 2020. Born in Bement, IL, he served in the Navy during World War II. He was a Project Engineer with Carrier Corp. in Syracuse, NY for 34 years. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean Doll Fisher; daughters, Maxine Gordon (Gary), Janet John, JoAnne Fisher; seven grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren. He will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store