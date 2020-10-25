1/1
Ward FISHER
{ "" }
FISHER, Ward Howard 99, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away peacefully at home Oct. 11, 2020. Born in Bement, IL, he served in the Navy during World War II. He was a Project Engineer with Carrier Corp. in Syracuse, NY for 34 years. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean Doll Fisher; daughters, Maxine Gordon (Gary), Janet John, JoAnne Fisher; seven grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren. He will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
